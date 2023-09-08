Doechii says opening for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour was a "huge honor"

Opening up for Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour was easily a top career moment for Doechii.

She opened up about the rare opportunity in a recent People spread, saying it felt "surreal."

"It didn't even feel real," the singer said. "I feel like when I got on stage, I just blacked out. I was like, 'What's happening right now?'"

The 25-year-old artist performed her viral hit "What It Is (Block Boy)" as part of DJ Khaled's star-studded set at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"It's an honor, a huge honor, a big moment that I'll never forget, ever," Doechii said.

Bey sealed the deal for the Florida native when she gave her a shoutout as part of the concert's end-of-show credits.

"I am forever grateful and forever inspired by you Beyonce," Doechii tweeted, sharing fan-captured video of the sweet gesture. "All I can say is thank you, with everything I have, THANK YOU."

The year has shaped up to be a big one for the rising star: she also made her BET Awards debut, performing the Trillville-sampled song "Some Cut" and "What It Is," the latter of which earned the star her first VMA nomination at the upcoming awards show for Song of the Summer.

For her next venture, Doechii will join Doja Cat on The Scarlet Tour, kicking off on Halloween.

