Doechii and JT tease upcoming collaboration: "This is for the girls"

A Doechii and JT collaboration is on the way. The Florida girls will unite on a track off Doechii's forthcoming debut album, as revealed in their conversation for Interview Magazine.

“I’m so excited. This is for the girls," JT said of the collab. "People are always comparing us, and I feel like this is going to be so cute.”

According to Doechii, she had the song for some time and had gotten "sick of hearing it" — until she came up with the idea to get JT as a feature. "You balance it out. It's something about your essence and your energy," she explained of her decision to tap the City Girl for the track. "You literally made me re-love this song all over again."

Doechii landed her first Hot 100 hit last year with "What It Is." Aware that fans may expect that particular sound from her, she makes it clear she isn't limited to one genre.

"As far as boxes and s***, I don’t do that. I jump from genre to genre," she said. "I’ll be making a rock song, then I make a pop song, then I make this, that, and the third. I don’t think I have to be super deep in all of my songs, but I also don’t have to be superficial all the time either. It’s a balance."

With a debut album coming out this year, Doechii says she's "been in the studio just being so free, for the first time. Like literally keep changing the beats to the f*** songs and being so f****** bossy."

"I’m looking forward to being in control and putting out music that I actually want to hear myself and not aiming to be so commercialized," she continued.

