Documentary underway about Stevie Wonder's fight for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A documentary is in the works about the role Stevie Wonder played in helping to make Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a federal holiday.

TIME reports the untitled film will chronicle his personal efforts in the campaign, which included the release of his song "Happy Birthday." It will also feature never-before-seen throwback footage, as well as commentary from Stevie about that chapter of history.

"I'm excited to tell the story of the making of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. More importantly, I want us to learn and remember this story with today's eye and understanding," Stevie said of the film, according to TIME. "If we truly understood how this bill came to be, then we will really appreciate the power of the people."

Stevie's Eyes 'n' Sound company is working with Time Studios to produce the film; it marks his first time in a documentary about his own career and activism.

