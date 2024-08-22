DNC Night 3: Performances from John Legend, Sheila E, Stevie Wonder

Night three of the Democratic National Convention was on Wednesday night, and it saw John Legend welcome Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz with a tribute to Prince and his native Minnesota. He sang Prince and The Revolution's "Let's Go Crazy" with some help from Sheila E.

Stevie Wonder took the stage for a performance of "Higher Ground," but not before declaring his support for Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also shared his hope for peace and unity.

"This year, I prayed very hard for peace to come to our world’s nations, but also to each one of our hearts, even though our hearts have been beaten and broken beyond prayer," Stevie said. "We must keep on keeping on until we are truly a united people of these United States and then we will reach a higher ground."

Oprah also made an appearance during night three of the DNC.

John Legend and Stevie Wonder are among the latest to perform at the Democratic National Convention in support of the Harris/Walz ticket. Patti LaBelle, who performed during night two, described Harris as "gangster."

"I think she’s … what they call 'brat' or whatever, I call it 'gangster,'" Patti explained. "She’s a throwback girl. She’s a wonderful woman who has all aspects of gangster, political, brilliant. Whatever she wants to be, she is."

"I love her because she smiles, she laughs, she’s joyful, and those kinds of things you don’t see in some politicians," LaBelle adds. "It’s important for us to find somebody like that who will bring us a little joy and a little hope. It would be a Christmas present to everybody when she becomes president. I don’t think it’s 'if,' it’s 'when.'"

