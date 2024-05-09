DJ Khaled's "inspired" after being honored with his own day in Miami

DJ Khaled's contributions to music and his native Miami have been recognized, as May 8 has been deemed DJ Khaled Day in the city. According to the proclamation, per HipHopDx, he was specifically honored for embodying "the pinnacle of musical excellence, entrepreneurial success and profound cultural influence," as well as for his "relentless advocacy" in the community.

“This is very beautiful and means a lot to me and my family," Khaled said Wednesday as he accepted the award during a ceremony. "Big ups to all the mothers and fathers in the building today. This makes me inspired to keep going.”

He added that he plans to continue giving back with help from his We The Best Foundation and inspiring "the young world to be on this stage so they can have their day and their honor.”

Khaled also reflected on the moment on Instagram, writing, "Thank you to North Miami Beach and all miami for this incredible honor! May 8th is officially DJ Khaled Day! Thank you 305! I'm inspired and I

