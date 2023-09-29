DJ Khaled to double up on Drake features for upcoming album, 'Til Next Time'

Just a little over a year since DJ Khaled dropped off his chart-topping album God Did and the Grammy-winning producer is already prepping fans for a new project he's got on the way.

In the latest of promo opportunities, Khaled revealed that his upcoming album, Til Next Time, will include not one but two songs from Drake.

As the latest star to walk the rapper to stage during his It's All a Blur Tour, DJ Khaled blasted the news — in typical DJ Khaled marketing fashion — by holding up a huge sign that read, "I have 2 Drake songs on my new album — coming 2024."

He then took to Instagram to share videos and photos of the viral moment, writing in a post that his new album "will have 2 keys."

"Im so Dialed in ! Win wit us or watch us win," Khaled said in a caption. "My new album will have 2 DRAKE ANTHEMS."

Released in August 2022, Drake showed up on two songs on God Did: "No Secret" and "Staying Alive" featuring Lil Baby. Khaled announced Til Next Time in August of this year with a comical trailer featuring cameos by his sons, Asahd and Aalam Khaled.

