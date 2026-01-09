DJ Cassidy wants to continue doing what he has been in 2026

It may be a new year, but DJ Cassidy's mission remains the same. As he's done for years through his DJ sets and Pass the Mic Live! shows, he aims to unite people through music while giving flowers to the artists he loves.

"In 2026, I just want to continue using music and my craft to bring people together — uniting people from all walks of life, from all over the world, across generations — through the spirit of celebration," Cassidy said in an interview with ABC's On the Red Carpet. "[I want to] continue passing the mic to my heroes and bring as many smiles to as many people as possible in this crazy world."

Cassidy is set to do just that with a special show taking place on Valentine's Day. The one-night-only event will see him pass the mic to Ashanti, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Lil' Kim, Mya and other surprise guests at the Kia Forum, marking the first time he's brought his popular series to California. Tickets are still available.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.