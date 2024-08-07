A 'Different World'sequel reportedly in the works at Netflix

A Different World sequel is reportedly in the works, sources tell Deadline. Set for a premiere on Netflix, the show will follow the youngest daughter of Dwayne and Whitley, who goes to college at her parents' alma mater, the fictional historically Black college Hillman College. Casting for the series has not yet started, but conversations with the original characters seem to be going well, the publication notes.

The upcoming sequel will be a collaboration between writer/executive producer Felicia Pride and executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood.

Allen previously worked on the original series as director-producer. Prince-Bythewood wrote alongside Bythewood, and Werner served as executive producer for The Carsey-Werner Company.

