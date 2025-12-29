Diddy's sons to speak about his trial in upcoming Zeus Network docuseries

Justin Combs and Christian Combs attend Moroccan Playboy Nights birthday celebration for French Montana on November 09, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for French Montana)

Diddy's sons Justin Combs and Christian "King" Combs are opening up about their father's trial, sentencing, and the media attention surrounding the case in an upcoming docuseries on Zeus Network.

A trailer teasing the untitled series dropped Sunday. It shows Justin and Christian seated in a home theater as they watch coverage from Diddy's arrest and trial, while headlines of new articles flash across the screen. The two then receive a phone call from Diddy, before the clip cuts to a title card announcing the docuseries will be released in 2026.

"To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story," Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer wrote in the comments. "We're not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space."

“We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here," he continued. "Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light.”

The announcement has already drawn a response from 50 Cent, who executive produced the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, about Diddy's downfall.

“Wow I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea,” he wrote on Instagram Monday.

The news comes days after Justin reportedly caught up with his dad during a Christmas visit.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. He is appealing the conviction and seeking either an immediate release or a lighter sentence.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.