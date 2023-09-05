Diddy to receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to receive the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs.



In addition to the award honoring his lengthy career, Diddy will make his return to VMAs stage with his first performance at the ceremony since 2005. He's also nominated for four other awards this year, including two for Best Collaboration for "Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)" and his feature on Metro Boomin's "Creepin" remix, as well as Best Rap for "Gotta Move On" and Best R&B for "Creepin."



Diddy made his debut VMAs performance in 1997 with "Mo Money Mo Problems." He returned in 2002 to perform a medley of "Bad Boy For Life," "Pass the Courvoisier (Part 2)" and "I Need a Girl (Parts 1 & 2)." In 2005, he hosted the show from Miami, as well as performed.



The MTV VMAs take place September 12. Diddy's new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, drops a few days later, on September 15.

