Diddy makes multiple million-dollar donations to Black organizations

Sean "Diddy" Combs opened his wallet to support Black-focused programs this past weekend after writing not one, but two $1 million checks.

The entertainment mogul first appeared at Atlanta's Invest Fest where he pledged a $1 million investment fund in partnership with Earn Your Leisure (EYL), the media platform which "gives rise to emerging and established content creators from the world of business, finance, and entrepreneurship whose perspective, expertise and in-depth insight has been undervalued and overlooked," per its website.

According to a statement obtained by People, the funds will go toward financial literacy efforts, "[putting] the investment strategies discussed on EYL into action" and "providing a practical model for economic empowerment."

Diddy said he's "thrilled" about the new partnership, adding "We're going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community."

Standing firm on his promise his 2022 BET Awards promise to donate to HBCU's, Diddy presented a $1 million check to Jackson State University and the school's football program.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for HBCUs," he wrote on Instagram. "It is my honor and my responsibility to support the HBCUs! The work they are doing is to be commended! My grandmother raised me to sow my seed in my community and that's what I'm going to continue to do!!"

As part of his charity pledge last year, Diddy said he'd also donate to Howard University, the HBCU he attended for a short time and received a honorary degree from in 2014.

"As someone who went to Howard University and understands the invaluable experience of attending historically Black colleges and universities, it's important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy," Diddy said.

