Diddy apologizes following CNN's release of Cassie assault video

Sean "Diddy" Combs has posted an apology on Instagram following CNN's release May 17 of surveillance video footage from 2016 that allegedly shows him assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In the post Sunday, captioned "I'm truly sorry," Combs says, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f***** up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," he continues. "I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

He ended the statement by saying, "I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

In the footage, reportedly filmed in an LA hotel on March 5, 2016, and obtained exclusively by CNN, a man identified by CNN as Combs was shown chasing Ventura down a hallway, grabbing her by the back of the neck, shoving her to the ground and kicking her as she lay on the ground. He then appeared to grab her by her sweatshirt and drag her across the floor.

In November 2023, Ventura settled a lawsuit against Combs that accused him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. According to court filings, Ventura alleged Combs "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her during their relationship. The incident allegedly depicted in the CNN video was detailed in Ventura's 37-page complaint.

Diddy had consistently denied the allegations prior to Sunday's Instagram post.

Reached by ABC News, a lawyer for Cassie said of the post, "Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday."

"That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

(This updates a previous version of this story posted on May 19 at 2:16pm ET)

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

