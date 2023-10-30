Diddy announces 'The Love Album'-inspired movie, 'Off the Grid'; check out the trailer

Diddy just keeps on spreading the love.

The media mogul is taking his chart-topping latest project, The Love Album: Off the Grid, and turning it into movie.

On Monday, October 30, Diddy announced Off the Grid, a film based on his sixth studio album, and it's coming to a theater near you.

He also dropped off a two-minute trailer, which sees him and model Eva Apio engulfed in a romantic relationship amid life's unpredictable journey.

"Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience," Diddy said. "Her talent and energy brought my vision to life."

Off the Grid, directed by Diddy and featuring songs from The Love Album, is described as a "cinematic love story" that "captures the essence of a whirlwind romance set against the backdrop of his new album."

"This movie is an extension of the album's soul. It's not just about the music but about the stories, emotions, and experiences behind each song," Diddy said.

