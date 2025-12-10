Diana Ross to perform live in Times Square on NYRE 2026

Diana Ross has made her New Year's plans.

The 81-year-old singing icon has been announced as the 2026 headliner for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, where she'll perform live in New York's Times Square.

“Together we begin a new year,” Ross says. “Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026.”

Ross joins a huge lineup of already announced performers, including Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, Charlie Puth, Chance the Rapper, Rick Springfield, Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Lil Jon, 4 NonBlondes and more.

The ABC special airs on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the Times Square broadcast, it will feature performances from Las Vegas, Chicago and Puerto Rico. More than 85 songs will be performed before the show wraps up at 4 a.m. ET. It will also air the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.