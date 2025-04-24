Devale & Khadeen Ellis say 'it feels great,' 'surreal' to be co-producers on 'Othello'

Othello is one of the hottest Broadway shows in town right now, with various performances sold out and ticket prices reaching over $900. The new production of William Shakespeare's tragic tale stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, and has broken records as the highest-grossing Broadway play in history and was recently nominated for a few Drama League Awards. Devale and Khadeen Ellis, who serve as some of the play's co-producers, say "it feels great" to be involved in such a popular production.

"Theater has been a part of our lives since college. And we've always been big proponents of theater," Devale tells ABC Audio. "So how about getting involved in the business of theater? And why not get involved with one of the greatest actors of all time, one of the great producers of all time in Brian Thompson."

"Being a part of a project like this almost seems surreal," he continues. "Every time I look at it, they're like, 'You produce the project with Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kenny Leon [and] I'm like, 'We are.' It's shocking to us."

Khadeen thought back to opening night, describing themselves as "students" in a "room amongst some of the greats."

"It just felt like that was a room that we were ordained to be in. And when the opportunity came our way, it was almost as if God said, 'Go off y'all, you're supposed to be here,'" she said. "So that was ... confirmation for us all ... to know that we are on the right path." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The two have since gained a wealth of knowledge from the experience, including how to market, engage talent and staff and how to set a ticket price. As actors, they say they learned the importance of being still in certain moments.

