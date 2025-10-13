De La Soul's Posdnuos talks recording new album following Trugoy The Dove's death

Posdnuos of De La Soul performs at "The Sixth Borough" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

David "Trugoy The Dove" Jolicoeur may be resting in peace, but his spirit is something De La Soul feels in his absence. While promoting Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series at New York Comic Con, member Posdnuos talked about the process of recording the new album without Trugoy, who is featured on some of the songs.

"Yo, for me, and I'm sure there are people here who are spiritual and understand what I'm saying, it feels like, 'Dave's here for me. He's here.' There are times where I'm writing rhymes and I'm getting goosebumps 'cause I feel like Dave would be saying, 'Yo, that's dope!'" he told moderator Rob Markman.

Posdnuos notes he felt similarly when he came up with the title of the new album, Cabin in the Sky, inspired by the 1943 film that featured an all-Black cast, including Ethel Waters, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.

"We're working and working, and I come across this movie. And I'm like, 'Yo, this title is crazy!' Cabin in the Sky. Immediately, I felt Dave," he said.

Dave passed away of undisclosed causes in February 2023, roughly seven years after De La's last new album, 2016's And the Anonymous Nobody.

They've released anniversary projects in the year since, but Cabin in the Sky marks their return.

The album is also one of the upcoming releases that is part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, which sees new projects from some New York hip-hop legends drop throughout 2025. Slick Rick, Mobb Deep and Ghostface Killah already released their records, with albums from Big L, Nas and DJ Premier on the way.

