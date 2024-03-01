De La Soul releases 35th anniversary edition of debut album, '3 Feet High and Rising'

It's been 35 years since beloved hip-hop group De La Soul released their seminal debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising.

To commemorate the milestone, the group has announced a special anniversary edition of the album that's now available for downloading on major platforms.

Along with the original 23 tracks, the anniversary album features five bonus tracks, including "What's More," "Ain't Hip To Be Labelled a Hippie" and their most recent, "Freedom of Speak (We got Three Minutes)."

After its release on March 3, 1989, by members Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer, David "Trugoy the Dove" Jolicoeur and Vincent "Maseo" Mason, 3 Feet High and Rising went on to be widely recognized as one of the most influential hip-hop albums of its era for its sampling ability, playful lyrics and beats. It landed on many "best albums" lists, including The Source's 100 Best Rap Albums. In 2020 it was ranked #103 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

In celebration of 35 years, De La Soul will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert March 1.

