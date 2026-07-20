De La Soul celebrating 'Stakes is High' with anniversary reissue

The Stakes is High, as De La Soul's approaching the 30th anniversary of the album. They are set to release an anniversary edition on Oct. 23.

The project will feature the original album and an instrumental version, complete with remastered audio, remixes and rare recordings, including "Chanel No. Fever" and "I Can't Call It."

Fans can now preorder the album, which will be available digitally, as a two-CD hard cover and an Amazon exclusive silver vinyl, among other formats.

Released in 1996, Stakes is High is De La Soul's fourth studio album and their first without producer Prince Paul.

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