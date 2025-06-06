DDG seeks sole custody of son with Halle Bailey, granted temporary protection

Halle Bailey's ex DDG has been granted a temporary restraining order against her, weeks after the actress was granted her own temporary restraining order against DDG over allegations of physical and verbal abuse.

DDG, 27, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., filed for a restraining order against the Little Mermaid actress, 25, on Wednesday. The filing comes three weeks after Bailey requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's son, Halo.

In her petition in May, Bailey said she was "seeking permission to take Halo" with her to film in Italy.

DDG, a rapper, YouTuber and Twitch streamer, filed a motion this week requesting an emergency hearing, asking for sole legal and physical custody of their son and for the court to restrict Bailey from traveling internationally with Halo. The court denied that request until a hearing could be held on the matter.

DDG also claimed in the declaration he filed that he endured instances of physical abuse and coercion.

He claimed Bailey "poses an immediate threat to my safety and emotional well-being and more importantly, to the stability and safety of our son" in the filing.

DDG specifically claimed Bailey allegedly "routinely used emotional coercion, including but not limited to threats of self-harm" when he attempted to leave their relationship, allegedly "weaponized our pregnancy" with threats that she would "abort our baby should I not reconcile or accede to her demands," and allegedly invaded his privacy, according to the declaration.

He included third-party statements from his mother, Tonya Granberry, and her fiancé, George Charlston, to try to support his claims.

Tonya Granberry claimed in a declaration filed with DDG's TRO request that she and Charlston allegedly discovered several AirTags, which she claimed were "left behind" by Bailey, alleging it was a "clear and deliberate pattern of unauthorized surveillance and stalking" of her son.

On Wednesday, the court granted a temporary order of protection for DDG against Bailey, ordering her not to, in part, harass, assault, stalk, impersonate or surveil DDG. The court denied his request for "no-contact" and "stay-away" orders until a hearing.

DDG's lawyer, Larry M. Bakman, told Good Morning America that the custody-related issues regarding DDG and Bailey's son are pending and that DDG "remains committed to resolving them through the appropriate legal channels, not the court of public opinion."

Bakman stated that a hearing on both requests for domestic violence restraining orders is set for June 24.

Attorneys and representatives for Bailey did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the temporary restraining order against her.

In her petition in May, Bailey accused DDG of starting "drama" and "badmouthing" her to his fans. She also alleged that DDG had been physically and verbally abusive with her since their split in 2024, which she claimed was due to DDG's "temper and lack of respect towards me."

She also claimed in a declaration included with her TRO request that "incidents of physical abuse" allegedly occurred before their son was born.

According to the declaration, the actress claimed that when Halo is in DDG's care, their son is usually left with DDG's mother.

"I cannot keep living like this," Bailey stated at the time. "I never know when he is going to demand our son be in his Mother's care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse."

Bailey also stated that she wants Halo to be close with DDG's family but said DDG "should be present instead of simply leaving Halo with his family for days."

