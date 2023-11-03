DC Young Fly honors late partner Jacky Oh on her birthday: "love u for life"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

DC Young Fly is remembering his former partner and mother of his children, Jacky Oh, on her birthday November 3.

The comedian and TV host shared a series of throwback images to Instagram Friday, along with a sweet but short message about how he misses the Wild 'N Out star.

"Happy birthday baby," DC wrote alongside a sad-face emoji. "All i got is memories ima make sure to try my best mama."

He added, "love u for life #ForEverMyQueen."

Since her unexpected passing in May, DC has opened up about staying positive despite his heartbreak, writing in one of his first public posts since the news that he'll "continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that's alll we kno!"

DC is the father of three children he welcomed with Jacky Oh: NovaNala and baby Prince'Nehemiah.

"Love you forever and our kids are super strong," DC said in his June tribute post. "Jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

