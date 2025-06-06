Da'Vinchi talks Meech and Terry's relationship in season 4 of 'BMF': The womb to the tomb 'is slowly dying'

Meech and Terry's womb to the tomb mantra is no more in season four of BMF. Da'Vinchi, who portrays Terry Flenory, drug trafficker and co-founder of the Black Mafia Family crime organization, says the tension between the brothers continues as they expand the Flenory drug empire.

"I think [their relationship] is slowly dying because, you know, more money, more problems, more responsibility and certain things as people are in your ears," he explains, adding they have varying approaches to conducting business.

Following their trip to Mexico to establish direct links with the Mexican drug cartels, Da'Vinchi says Terry also noticed the spiritual differences between them. In this fourth season, he says his character grapples with faith as he engages in crimes that conflict with his spiritual and moral compass.

"[Terry] just wants to just be able to just finish this and get out this game for good and use the money and do pretty different things, but it's the thing that keeps pouring back," Da'Vinchi explains.

With the spiritual battles and constant issues with Meech, Da'Vinchi says Terry's happy medium is to break out and go about things his own way.

"Terry just wants us to run in a way that [business is] flying under the radar," he says, comparing it to Meech's flashy approach. He adds T "just want[s] to make enough money...to live regular lives and live the American dream" all while avoiding attention from cops who know they've never had a 9 to 5 job.

Season 4 of BMF is now available to watch on the STARZ app. The show airs on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.



Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.