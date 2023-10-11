Davido announces inaugural African music & culture festival

Davido is bringing his first-ever Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) music and culture festival to Atlanta this fall.

Taking place at the State Farm Arena on November 18, the one-day event will see performances by Davido and his DJ, ECOOL, and sets by African artists Mayorkun, Musa Keys, Lojay, Spinall and more.

The festival was created by the Nigerian native as a way to bring African music and culture to the forefront.

"Growing up, we were often made to feel unworthy as Africans, so many of us didn't want to claim where we were from and in some cases denied our heritage," Davido said. "That's not the case anymore, we are proud Africans, and we want to invite people to enjoy our culture – our music, food and art. That's what The A.W.A.Y Festival is all about."

The "If" singer shared excitement about the upcoming festivities, writing in his Instagram announcement, "WE GON PARTY AND TURN THE WHOLE CITY UP!"

Tickets for the A.W.A.Y Festival are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

