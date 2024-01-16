Date changes made to Drake + J. Cole's upcoming trek, It's All a Blur Tour – Big As the What?

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

It looks like there's been changes made to the schedule for Drake and J. Cole's forthcoming outing, It's All a Blur Tour – Big As the What?

Originally slated for January 18 and 19 in Denver, the road show will now start next month, according to Ticketmaster.com.

Drake and Cole's first performance will take place in Tampa, Florida, on February 2 and 4, and will continue on to other major U.S. cities as planned.

Tickets for the Denver stop are available for purchase, with two shows set for April 15 and 16. The additional dates add onto the tour, which was originally suppose to end in March.

