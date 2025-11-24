D'Angelo estate teams with Black Boy Joy Foundation for D'Angelo Pancreatic Cancer Fund

D'Angelo performs live on the main stage during Day Two of the Lovebox festival at Victoria Park on July 20, 2013, in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

D'Angelo's estate wants fans to help in the fight against pancreatic cancer, which took the late singer's life in October. His estate has teamed with the Black Boy Joy Foundation for the launch of the D'Angelo Pancreatic Cancer Fund, which raises pancreatic cancer awareness and funds for research, while paying homage to D'Angelo and his legacy.

"My dad was my inspiration, my hero, and a truly one-of-a-kind soul. Losing him to pancreatic cancer last month shattered our world. But even in this dark time, we hold on to hope: by sharing his story and fighting back, we can save other families from experiencing this same loss," D'Angelo's daughter, Imani Archer, says in a press release. "My father's passing will not be in vain, and through this work, his light will continue to guide and uplift others."

Donations will go toward medical research and programs for families in high-risk communities. The fund will also support advocacy and awareness initiatives focused on Black men and boys.

"Black men are disproportionately affected, facing higher incidence and mortality rates, compounded by systemic inequities that delay diagnosis and limit access to treatment," Jean-Claude Kali, founder of Black Boy Joy Foundation, says in a statement. "By raising awareness and funding research, we can begin to change this reality."

Donations can be made at blackboyjoyfoundation.org.

