Dalton 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Dalton, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 40 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 63 °F, low of 45 °F (73% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:57 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 70 °F, low of 40 °F (39% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (49% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 65 °F, low of 50 °F (69% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 67 °F, low of 53 °F (74% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 67 °F, low of 60 °F (90% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (36 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 68 °F, low of 51 °F (41% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (46 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM