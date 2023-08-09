Da Brat dresses baby boy in hip-hop gear for newborn photoshoot

Da Brat's newborn son is already striking poses for the camera.

Not long after the rapper welcomed her first born with wife Jesseca Dupart on July 6, she dressed him up for one of his first newborn photoshoots.

With a matching grey hat-and-pant set, one-month-old True Legend donned a yarn-made microphone in his right hand and a boombox in his left.

Considering Da Brat's long-spanning hip-hop career, the couple saw the outfit fitting for the occasion.

"It was only right," Dupart wrote on social media, tagging the newborn's official's Instagram account. She followed the post with a series of images taken of her entire family, including her three children from a previous relationship.

The couple first shared photos of True Legend with People, in a spread where Da Brat opened up about motherhood so far.

"Look, this came out of my stomach," she said. "I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I'm so grateful."

Da Brat teared up during that conversation as she reflected on her birth experience and a scheduled Cesarean section where she had "no contractions," just pain from the epidural.

"I'm 49, I'm high-risk, I have high blood pressure," she said. "So many women so much younger than me want kids and can't have them, and I had a successful pregnancy."

"It's just an honor. He's such a blessing," she added.

