CultureCon adds 2 Chainz, Joey Bada$$, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more to 2025 lineup

Joey Bada$$ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Disney/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

CultureCon, the largest festival for creatives, returns to New York in October with a star-studded lineup that has just been expanded. Now taking the stage Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 to celebrate and empower Black creatives are Sheryl Lee Ralph, 2 ChainzMorris Chestnut, Ferg, Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$ and more.

They join previously announced speakers including Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Ealy and Jesse Williams.

There will also be activations for attendees to enjoy.

CultureCon will take place at Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It will follow CultureCon Week (Sept. 29 to Oct. 3), which will feature exclusive workshops, powerful conversations, immersive experiences, and parties. Events include a Reasonable Doubt panel, hosted by Onyx Collective, with stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman and Kyle Bary. NBCUniversal will also host a panel featuring Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan and Jimmy Akingbola from Peacock's Bel-Air. A sneak peak of the fourth and final season, which premieres Nov. 24, will also be shown.

