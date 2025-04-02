Police arrest woman who made false 911 call that led to Young Scooter’s death

ATLANTA — A 31-year-old woman was arrested and faces charges for making a false 911 call in an incident that led to the death of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter.

Police say 31-year-old Demetria Spence was charged with Transmitting a False Public Alarm for an incident that happened on March 28.

Atlanta police responded to a 911 call made by Spence about an alleged argument and gunshots being fired at 273 William Nye Dr. around 5:23 p.m. When officers attempted to talk with one of the men in the home, he ran away.

After a brief foot chase, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent leg injury.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim, identified as 39-year-old Kenneth Bailey “sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss. This injury was not a gunshot wound. Mr. Bailey injured himself on organic (wooden) fencing material and/or woody debris after vaulting at least one fence.”

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office recently performed an autopsy on Bailey and revealed his cause of death was “accidental” and due to a penetrating injury of the right thigh.

Officials say under O.C.G.A. 16-10-28, subsection (d)(2), “If serious bodily harm or death results from the response of a public safety agency.”

Atlanta police released the 9-1-1 call here.

Young Scooter was one of the first artists signed to Atlanta rapper Future’s Freebandz label. He also made his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 for “Jet Lag” with Future and Juice Wrld in 2018.

He was known for songs including Colombia,” “DIs$Function,” “Guwop” with Young Thug, Quavo, and Offset. He also released several mixtapes.