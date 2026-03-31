North Georgia man accused of trying to ‘flush’ evidence down toilet during drug arrest

‘Good try:’ Suspect tries to flush marijuana down toilet before arrest in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A North Georgia man was accused of trying to ‘flush’ evidence down the toilet during a drug arrest.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jordan Yuodis says their drug task force had been watching 44-year-old Mark Carlyle’s home for a while.

When deputies entered the home with a search warrant, they were shocked at what they discovered.

“We placed him under arrest and went inside to finish the remainder of the search warrant. That’s when we found a copious amounts of marijuana trying to be flushed down the drain,” Yuodis said.

Yuodis says based on the social media response to video of the evidence, many people seem to think marijuana is not such a big deal. However, he says it’s often a gateway drug.

Carlyle is also facing charges of trafficking meth and cocaine.