2 charged in connection to deadly shooting of hip-hop icon Big Boi’s uncle

Remoin Thomas Patton Sr. died in an apparent road rage shooting June 16, Atlanta police said. He is the uncle of Atlanta rapper Antwan “Big Boi” Patton of Outkast.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two people face charges in the deadly June road rage shooting of the uncle of an Atlanta hip-hop icon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard after reports of a shooting around 5:35 p.m. on June 16.

Officers found a victim identified as 62-year-old Remoin Thomas Patton Sr. with a gunshot wound to his back. He was later pronounced dead.

Patton Sr. is the uncle of Big Boi, whose real name is Antwon Patton.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Big Boi, one half of the group OutKast, said “a moment of rage has in totally pierced the heart of my family forever. May Uncle Moonie’s soul rest in peace.”

Atlanta police say 18-year-old Jabyrion Crumbley surrendered to Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

Jabryion faces murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

Police also arrested 32-year-old Janisha Crumbley on June 20. She faces hindering the apprehension of a felon charges.