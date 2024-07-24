Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia using data from the Census Bureau.

The combination of inflation and increased work-from-home opportunities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted migration patterns across the United States, the effects of which are still being felt in 2024, according to the latest Census Bureau data.

In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sun Belt states where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But by the second year of the pandemic, it became clear that not everyone who was moving wanted to go far. A 2022 analysis of movement out of crowded cities from Stateline showed that many people leaving city centers moved to nearby suburbs in the same state. In Texas, for example, moves out of Houston rose 62% in the first month of the pandemic; meanwhile, the western suburb of Katy saw more new residents move in than any other part of the country.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, released in September 2023, 53.5% of people who moved in 2022 did so within the same county and an additional 24.3% remained in state, meaning more than three-quarters of movers stuck close to home.

Many young people in particular are remaining in the state, town, or even house that they grew up in. Before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise and those patterns have continued. A late 2023 survey released by Lending Tree found that 57% of millennials and Gen Zers live in their hometowns.

Many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family, to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia using data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents who were born in the state according to the latest data, which is 2022 five-year estimates. The percentage of residents who were born in another state, a U.S. territory, and another country is also included.

Read on to find out where the most loyal Georgia residents live.

Canva

#50. Morgan County

- Population: 20,171

- Born in Georgia: 15,663 (77.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,810 (18.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 226 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 472 (2.3% of population)

Canva

#49. Baldwin County

- Population: 43,778

- Born in Georgia: 34,056 (77.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 8,189 (18.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 408 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,125 (2.6% of population)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#48. Evans County

- Population: 10,759

- Born in Georgia: 8,384 (77.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,641 (15.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 100 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 634 (5.9% of population)

Harris Aerial Solutions // Shutterstock

#47. Haralson County

- Population: 30,178

- Born in Georgia: 23,561 (78.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,878 (19.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 289 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 450 (1.5% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#46. Baker County

- Population: 2,878

- Born in Georgia: 2,247 (78.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 464 (16.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 80 (2.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 87 (3.0% of population)

Canva

#45. Tift County

- Population: 41,247

- Born in Georgia: 32,216 (78.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,686 (16.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 194 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,151 (5.2% of population)

Georges_Creations // Shutterstock

#44. Butts County

- Population: 25,522

- Born in Georgia: 19,939 (78.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,898 (19.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 210 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 475 (1.9% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#43. Ben Hill County

- Population: 17,169

- Born in Georgia: 13,420 (78.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,170 (18.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 184 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 395 (2.3% of population)

Conchi Martinez // Shutterstock

#42. Bacon County

- Population: 11,138

- Born in Georgia: 8,706 (78.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,030 (18.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 23 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 379 (3.4% of population)

Michael Scott Milner // Shutterstock

#41. Appling County

- Population: 18,441

- Born in Georgia: 14,462 (78.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,776 (15.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 42 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,161 (6.3% of population)

Canva

#40. Pike County

- Population: 19,145

- Born in Georgia: 15,034 (78.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,735 (19.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 106 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 270 (1.4% of population)

Canva

#39. Jones County

- Population: 28,382

- Born in Georgia: 22,309 (78.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,457 (19.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 122 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 494 (1.7% of population)

Canva

#38. Jasper County

- Population: 14,882

- Born in Georgia: 11,744 (78.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,769 (18.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 80 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 289 (1.9% of population)

Canva

#37. Worth County

- Population: 20,706

- Born in Georgia: 16,342 (78.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,947 (19.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 61 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 356 (1.7% of population)

Norm Lane // Shutterstock

#36. Telfair County

- Population: 12,619

- Born in Georgia: 9,969 (79.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,694 (13.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 69 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 887 (7.0% of population)

Canva

#35. Monroe County

- Population: 28,287

- Born in Georgia: 22,373 (79.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,327 (18.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 156 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 431 (1.5% of population)

Canva

#34. Clay County

- Population: 2,855

- Born in Georgia: 2,265 (79.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 504 (17.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 7 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 79 (2.8% of population)

Tony Cantrell // Shutterstock

#33. Talbot County

- Population: 5,793

- Born in Georgia: 4,599 (79.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,117 (19.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 66 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 11 (0.2% of population)

Canva

#32. McDuffie County

- Population: 21,715

- Born in Georgia: 17,243 (79.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,881 (17.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 211 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 380 (1.7% of population)

Canva

#31. Mitchell County

- Population: 21,634

- Born in Georgia: 17,196 (79.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,669 (17.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 96 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 673 (3.1% of population)

Canva

#30. Emanuel County

- Population: 22,907

- Born in Georgia: 18,210 (79.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,068 (17.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 72 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 557 (2.4% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#29. Wilcox County

- Population: 8,839

- Born in Georgia: 7,059 (79.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,402 (15.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 24 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 354 (4.0% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#28. Bleckley County

- Population: 12,413

- Born in Georgia: 9,962 (80.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,029 (16.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 19 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 403 (3.2% of population)

Canva

#27. Early County

- Population: 10,753

- Born in Georgia: 8,633 (80.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,999 (18.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 16 (0.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 105 (1.0% of population)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#26. Treutlen County

- Population: 6,411

- Born in Georgia: 5,150 (80.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,181 (18.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 29 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 51 (0.8% of population)

Canva

#25. Taliaferro County

- Population: 1,635

- Born in Georgia: 1,316 (80.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 276 (16.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 4 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 39 (2.4% of population)

Canva

#24. Upson County

- Population: 27,638

- Born in Georgia: 22,251 (80.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,545 (16.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 220 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 622 (2.3% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#23. Dooly County

- Population: 11,236

- Born in Georgia: 9,054 (80.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,732 (15.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 90 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 360 (3.2% of population)

Canva

#22. Johnson County

- Population: 9,225

- Born in Georgia: 7,452 (80.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,630 (17.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 50 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 93 (1.0% of population)

Canva

#21. Sumter County

- Population: 29,378

- Born in Georgia: 23,858 (81.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,452 (15.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 190 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 878 (3.0% of population)

Canva

#20. Meriwether County

- Population: 20,679

- Born in Georgia: 16,845 (81.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,518 (17.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 106 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 210 (1.0% of population)

Canva

#19. Clinch County

- Population: 6,713

- Born in Georgia: 5,471 (81.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 925 (13.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 30 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 287 (4.3% of population)

Canva

#18. Laurens County

- Population: 49,407

- Born in Georgia: 40,450 (81.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,839 (15.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 266 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 852 (1.7% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#17. Schley County

- Population: 4,565

- Born in Georgia: 3,773 (82.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 726 (15.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 40 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 26 (0.6% of population)

Canva

#16. Irwin County

- Population: 9,487

- Born in Georgia: 7,851 (82.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,437 (15.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 68 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 131 (1.4% of population)

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#15. Jefferson County

- Population: 15,591

- Born in Georgia: 12,909 (82.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,107 (13.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 76 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 499 (3.2% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#14. Macon County

- Population: 12,099

- Born in Georgia: 10,027 (82.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,788 (14.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 58 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 226 (1.9% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#13. Randolph County

- Population: 6,365

- Born in Georgia: 5,289 (83.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,019 (16.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 0 (0.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 57 (0.9% of population)

Canva

#12. Wilkes County

- Population: 9,610

- Born in Georgia: 7,993 (83.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,215 (12.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 132 (1.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 270 (2.8% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#11. Turner County

- Population: 8,894

- Born in Georgia: 7,426 (83.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,066 (12.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 72 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 330 (3.7% of population)

Canva

#10. Washington County

- Population: 19,975

- Born in Georgia: 16,736 (83.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,671 (13.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 213 (1.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 355 (1.8% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#9. Terrell County

- Population: 9,004

- Born in Georgia: 7,608 (84.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,145 (12.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 36 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 215 (2.4% of population)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#8. Crisp County

- Population: 20,255

- Born in Georgia: 17,149 (84.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,695 (13.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 48 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 363 (1.8% of population)

Canva

#7. Jenkins County

- Population: 8,704

- Born in Georgia: 7,451 (85.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,053 (12.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 6 (0.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 194 (2.2% of population)

Canva

#6. Twiggs County

- Population: 7,955

- Born in Georgia: 6,818 (85.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,023 (12.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 33 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 81 (1.0% of population)

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#5. Glascock County

- Population: 2,903

- Born in Georgia: 2,531 (87.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 317 (10.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 51 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 4 (0.1% of population)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#4. Wilkinson County

- Population: 8,852

- Born in Georgia: 7,734 (87.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 921 (10.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 8 (0.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 189 (2.1% of population)

Canva

#3. Warren County

- Population: 5,197

- Born in Georgia: 4,596 (88.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 547 (10.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 22 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 32 (0.6% of population)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#2. Taylor County

- Population: 7,799

- Born in Georgia: 6,940 (89.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 708 (9.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 31 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 120 (1.5% of population)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#1. Wheeler County

- Population: 7,550

- Born in Georgia: 6,779 (89.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 702 (9.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 31 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 38 (0.5% of population)

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 49 states.