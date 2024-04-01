Counties where homes are selling the fastest in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in Georgia using data from Redfin.

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The median number of days a home spent on the market in February was 48, five days less than the year before. In Georgia, the typical home was on the market 51 days.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in Georgia using data from Redfin. To be included, counties had at least 100 home sales and are selling quicker than the state median. They are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, counties with the most home sales overall were ranked higher.

#12. Houston County

- Median days on market: 47

- Median sale price: $265,000

- Total homes sold: 224

#11. Clayton County

- Median days on market: 46

- Median sale price: $256,500

- Total homes sold: 206

#10. Bartow County

- Median days on market: 45

- Median sale price: $324,450

- Total homes sold: 111

#9. Bibb County

- Median days on market: 45

- Median sale price: $151,500

- Total homes sold: 145

#8. DeKalb County

- Median days on market: 44

- Median sale price: $343,000

- Total homes sold: 604

#7. Chatham County

- Median days on market: 43

- Median sale price: $353,490

- Total homes sold: 397

#6. Carroll County

- Median days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $290,000

- Total homes sold: 112

#5. Lowndes County

- Median days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $241,000

- Total homes sold: 138

#4. Cobb County

- Median days on market: 41

- Median sale price: $405,000

- Total homes sold: 709

#3. Cherokee County

- Median days on market: 40

- Median sale price: $465,450

- Total homes sold: 294

#2. Gwinnett County

- Median days on market: 39

- Median sale price: $424,900

- Total homes sold: 751

#1. Forsyth County

- Median days on market: 29

- Median sale price: $551,000

- Total homes sold: 246



This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 22 states.