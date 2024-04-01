Counties where homes are selling the fastest in Georgia

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.
The median number of days a home spent on the market in February was 48, five days less than the year before. In Georgia, the typical home was on the market 51 days.
When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.
Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in Georgia using data from Redfin. To be included, counties had at least 100 home sales and are selling quicker than the state median. They are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, counties with the most home sales overall were ranked higher.
Canva
#12. Houston County
- Median days on market: 47
- Median sale price: $265,000
- Total homes sold: 224
Christopher V Jones // Shutterstock
#11. Clayton County
- Median days on market: 46
- Median sale price: $256,500
- Total homes sold: 206
Canva
#10. Bartow County
- Median days on market: 45
- Median sale price: $324,450
- Total homes sold: 111
Canva
#9. Bibb County
- Median days on market: 45
- Median sale price: $151,500
- Total homes sold: 145
Canva
#8. DeKalb County
- Median days on market: 44
- Median sale price: $343,000
- Total homes sold: 604
Canva
#7. Chatham County
- Median days on market: 43
- Median sale price: $353,490
- Total homes sold: 397
JNix // Shutterstock
#6. Carroll County
- Median days on market: 42
- Median sale price: $290,000
- Total homes sold: 112
Canva
#5. Lowndes County
- Median days on market: 42
- Median sale price: $241,000
- Total homes sold: 138
Canva
#4. Cobb County
- Median days on market: 41
- Median sale price: $405,000
- Total homes sold: 709
Darryl Brooks // Shutterstock
#3. Cherokee County
- Median days on market: 40
- Median sale price: $465,450
- Total homes sold: 294
Canva
#2. Gwinnett County
- Median days on market: 39
- Median sale price: $424,900
- Total homes sold: 751
Canva
#1. Forsyth County
- Median days on market: 29
- Median sale price: $551,000
- Total homes sold: 246
This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 22 states.