Common and Jennifer Hudson talk marriage

Might there be wedding bells soon for Common and Jennifer Hudson?

Alongside renowned DJ Pete Rock, the 52-year-old rapper appeared on a recent episode of J Hud's talk show, where he was playfully grilled by the singer about his recent comments about marrying her.

"I heard you've been even out there talking about marriage. What's that about?" Hudson said with a smirk, potentially referring to a Breakfast Club interview Common participated in earlier this year.

"I was asked about marriage and I just answered honestly," he said. "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' And I was saying my true feelings ... 'Listen, Jennifer is the person, if I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson.'"

As the J Hud show audience erupted in cheers, Hudson blushed and smiled before having the "script flipped" by Common, who asked where she stands on marriage.

"I think it's a beautiful thing," Hudson said. "I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea. I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that."

The EGOT winner was sure to caution "in due time" and "if it ever gets to that place."

Common appeared on the show bearing lots of gifts for Hudson, including a hummingbird necklace, a custom blanket with the title of her forthcoming holiday album, The Gift of Love, embroidered on it and more.

Rumors the two were a pair began circulating in 2022, but it wasn't until an earlier episode of the show that they addressed and basically confirmed their relationship.

