Colman Domingo honors Chadwick Boseman, André Leon Talley at Met Gala

Colman Domingo's outfit at the Met Gala May 6 in New York City held special meaning beyond just following the night's theme of "The Garden of Time."



The Oscar-nominated actor told E! on the red carpet that his caped Willy Chavarria suit paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and to the late fashion journalist, stylist and editor André Leon Talley.



"They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman said. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me."

He added, "I wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me as well."



This year's Met Gala marked Colman's first time at the event. He told E! he was excited to meet Cardi B, who was sitting at his table.



"I've never met Cardi B and I'm really gagging," he said. "I think I might just expire right there at the table."

