Colin Kaepernick added to honorees of The Gordon Parks Foundation’s annual awards dinner

Colin Kaepernick has joined the list of people to be honored by The Gordon Parks Foundation. He'll be recognized alongside acclaimed mixed-media artist Mickalene Thomas and Myrlie Evers-Williams, the former chair of the NAACP and Medgar Evers' widow, at the foundation's annual awards dinner, which celebrates those carrying on Gordon Parks' legacy of advancing social justice.

Also being celebrated are honorees Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, who'll receive the Patrons of the Arts award, and the late Richard Roundtree, whose legacy and impact will be celebrated with a special tribute.

"Our annual gala is a celebration of Gordon Parks's [sic] lasting impact on art, film, music, and activism. We are proud to honor Colin, Alicia, Swizz, Richard, Mickalene, and Myrlie – all visionaries whose brilliant work and deep commitment to advancing social justice span multiple generations over 60 years and continue Parks's legacy," Peter W. Kunhardt Jr., executive director of The Gordon Parks Foundation, said in a statement.

The Gordon Parks Foundation’s Awards Dinner and Auction is set for May 21 in New York City.

