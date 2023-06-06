Coi Leray proves she has "Bops" in new video

Uptown Records/Republic Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Coi Leray has "Bops" and she's letting it be known in the track's new music video.

Released Tuesday, the video finds Coi dancing in front of plaques for her multi-Platinum single "No More Parties" and Gold track "Big Purr (Prrrd)" featuring Pooh Shiesty, plus her chart-topping artist plaque from Billboard. The singer's also seen showing off her dance moves while turning up with friends on what appears to be a fun night in.

"Bops" is one of the singles slated to appear on her forthcoming album, COI, due out June 23. The singer previously told Apple Music that she's excited for the project's release, as it showcases her "true talent and what God really brought me here to do."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!