Coco Jones says she's working her butt off on Why Not More? tour

Coco Jones has been on the road bringing her Why Not More? album to life onstage. She tells ABC Audio she's been working her behind off "to keep the show very fun and very honest."

"I love to have my conversational moments in between songs and show people the inspiration behind songs. I love to hear them singing and I’m very in your face," Coco says of her approach to performing. "Like I wanna feel like we hanging out, we at the club together and I just happened to be singing songs but we’re singing them together."

She describes her show as a "fun experience," one that has allowed her to see fans' live reactions to the songs on her album.

Among those are "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" and "On Sight."

Another surprising one is "Hit You Where It Hurts": "I'm seeing people really be excited for that one each night," she says.

Other songs performed on Coco's tour, according to setlist.fm, are "Taste," which samples "Toxic," the 2003 hit from Britney Spears. She's said on multiple occasions that the song was a scary one because it pushed her out of her comfort zone. As for why she chose that specific pop track, she says it just "fit perfectly in the melody of what was already the music to 'Taste.'"

Coco also shares that "Keep It Quiet" was another song that pushed her past her boundaries because of the "cursing in it" and the "very harsh energy about it."

"It's kind of like rock in a way. It feels like kind of metal in a sense. Like the hook is very like, you're basically yelling for real," she says.

The U.S. leg of Coco's Why Not More? tour with label mates Lady London and TA Thomas comes to an end on June 26; its international leg picks up in September.

