Coco Jones says 2026 Grammy nod for 'Why Not More?' feels different: 'That was my biggest leap'

When the 2026 Grammy nominations were announced, Coco Jones scored a best R&B album nomination for her debut, Why Not More? Though it's her eighth nomination to date, she says it feels a little different from the recognition she received for her song "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" and her What I Didn't Tell You EP.

"An album is way more pressure," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I think the significance of labeling it that is just heavier. So that makes the entire category that I'm in even more special, just because I know what an album means to me and [what] it means to the history of me as an artist. It's just a lot more significant when you're putting out an album and you can only do a first album once."

She adds that it's also because she took some big risks while making the project.

“I felt like I had two choices: to play it safe and do what I felt was expected. ... Or I really, really, really had this desire to experiment with the other genres that have made me me,” Coco says. “That was my biggest leap and I didn’t want to regret playing it safe.”

The Grammys will take place Feb. 1.

The following week, Coco will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl. She says she's looking forward to representing her culture well and giving a great performance.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2026, Coco says fans can expect some new music.

"These songs that have been sent have been coming together way faster than any other project I’ve ever done. So there will definitely be music this year, and I’m really excited about it, this new era of me.

The 2026 Grammys air live from LA Feb. 1 on CBS. The 2027 ceremony will air on ABC.

