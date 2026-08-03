Coco Jones marries NBA star Donovan Mitchell

Coco Jones at the 10th annual Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (Disney/Omark Reyes)

Coco Jones has gone from "LUVAGIRL" to married woman.

The singer tied the knot with Cleveland Cavaliers player Donovan Mitchell in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Saturday, ESPN reports.

In a video posted by sports agent Troy Payne, the couple is seen dancing to Musiq Soulchild's 2000 song "Love" at the reception.

Coco teased in an interview with ABC Audio last week that the wedding was “literally occurring very soon.”

Coco and Donovan announced their engagement on Instagram last July. Reps for the couple told People in a statement that the proposal took place while the two were on vacation recharging "after an amazing season and a sold-out tour."

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