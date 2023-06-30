Coco Jones hitting the road with What I Didn't Tell You Tour

Coco Jones is taking her talents on the road with her newly announced What I Didn't Tell You Tour.

Opening in Ontario on August 5, the 16-city U.S. and Canada tour will make stops in Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles and Phoenix, among other cities, before its final stop in Norfolk in September.

The "Caliber" singer announced the news on social media Tuesday, just a few days after taking home the Best New Artist Award at the 2023 BET Awards. She followed up the win with a showstopping performance of her hit single "ICU."

Opening for Jones is Detroit singer Ebony Riley; she'll also be joined on select dates by Seattle singer Haben Abraham and fellow Bel-Air castmate Simone Joy Jones.

Fans can purchase tickets to Jones' What I Didn't Tell You Tour at Therealcocojones.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.