The Clipse set to reunite in NYC for Genius' 2023 IQ/BBQ Fest

Iconic hip-hop duo The Clipse are set to headline Genuis' 2023 IQ/BBQ Festival next month.

The NYC reunion show, which kicks off on August 19 at the Knockdown Center in Queens, is a free all-day event honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with live performances from hip-hop artists not yet announced.

In addition to live music, the festival will also include lyric-inspired food from NYC's most popular food trucks and activations from some of today's biggest brands.

Interested fans must RSVP to attend; the event will be 21+.

The special edition Genuis IQ/BBQ marks the latest reunion show for Pusha T and his brother Malice, who headlined Chicago's Hyde Park Festival in June and performed at Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Fest in their hometown Virginia Beach in April.

