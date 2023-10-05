City Girls, Tyrese, Nelly, Juvenile & Mannie Fresh announced as performers for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

By Jamia Pugh

BET announced an additional round of performers for its 2023 Hip Hop Awards, naming City GirlsJuvenile & Mannie FreshTyrese and more.

Also hitting the stage: Tip "T.I." HarrisNellyFabolousChingyDJ Jazzy JeffDJ HolidayD-Nice and Technician the DJ.

The stars will join previously announced performers Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla and Sexyy Red.

This year's show, which taped on Tuesday, October 3, at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, paid homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with the special show dedicated to the producers and DJs who've contributed to and helped shape the genre.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe, air Tuesday, October 10, at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

