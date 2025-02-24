Cities with the most expensive homes in the Dalton metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Dalton metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Crandall, GA

- Typical home value: $206,327

- 1-year price change: +6.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.9%

#6. Tunnel Hill, GA

- Typical home value: $227,764

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

#5. Dalton, GA

- Typical home value: $228,456

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +56.7%

#4. Chatsworth, GA

- Typical home value: $233,968

- 1-year price change: +5.7%

- 5-year price change: +55.5%

#3. Varnell, GA

- Typical home value: $243,408

- 1-year price change: +6.3%

- 5-year price change: +56.6%

#2. Cohutta, GA

- Typical home value: $261,987

- 1-year price change: +8.2%

- 5-year price change: +59.4%

#1. Rocky Face, GA

- Typical home value: $276,843

- 1-year price change: +6.4%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%