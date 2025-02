Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow.

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in Georgia.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#50. Moreland

- Typical home value: $447,376

- 1-year price change: +$17,488 (+4.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$170,799 (+61.8%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#49. Comer

- Typical home value: $291,483

- 1-year price change: +$17,576 (+6.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,376 (+76.5%)

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#48. Guyton

- Typical home value: $350,825

- 1-year price change: +$17,578 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,499 (+62.2%)

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#47. Tiger

- Typical home value: $382,981

- 1-year price change: +$17,724 (+4.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$167,868 (+78.0%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#46. Garfield

- Typical home value: $184,373

- 1-year price change: +$17,879 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,475 (+64.8%)

- Metro area: Statesboro, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#45. Bowersville

- Typical home value: $253,241

- 1-year price change: +$18,138 (+7.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,463 (+66.8%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#44. Pine Mountain

- Typical home value: $277,927

- 1-year price change: +$18,179 (+7.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,448 (+61.1%)

- Metro area: Columbus, GA-AL

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#43. Bogart

- Typical home value: $446,796

- 1-year price change: +$18,204 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,915 (+53.1%)

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#42. Hamilton

- Typical home value: $346,498

- 1-year price change: +$18,326 (+5.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,899 (+49.0%)

- Metro area: Columbus, GA-AL

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#41. Taylorsville

- Typical home value: $353,361

- 1-year price change: +$18,558 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,316 (+71.5%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#40. Blairsville

- Typical home value: $373,945

- 1-year price change: +$18,803 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,732 (+67.5%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#39. Millen

- Typical home value: $140,290

- 1-year price change: +$19,319 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,598 (+107.2%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#38. Dasher

- Typical home value: $228,563

- 1-year price change: +$19,391 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,318 (+63.0%)

- Metro area: Valdosta, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#37. Nicholson

- Typical home value: $311,669

- 1-year price change: +$19,581 (+6.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,343 (+60.4%)

- Metro area: Jefferson, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#36. Ellabell

- Typical home value: $304,132

- 1-year price change: +$19,789 (+7.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,271 (+87.9%)

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#35. Cohutta

- Typical home value: $261,987

- 1-year price change: +$19,846 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,610 (+59.4%)

- Metro area: Dalton, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#34. Ila

- Typical home value: $254,202

- 1-year price change: +$19,900 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#33. Hull

- Typical home value: $314,878

- 1-year price change: +$20,250 (+6.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,542 (+67.2%)

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#32. Alpharetta

- Typical home value: $702,760

- 1-year price change: +$20,984 (+3.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$279,378 (+66.0%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#31. Portal

- Typical home value: $201,227

- 1-year price change: +$21,142 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,182 (+81.2%)

- Metro area: Statesboro, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Dahlonega

- Typical home value: $369,706

- 1-year price change: +$21,241 (+6.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,399 (+63.4%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Baldwin

- Typical home value: $280,253

- 1-year price change: +$21,399 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,194 (+79.6%)

- Metro area: Cornelia, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Richmond Hill

- Typical home value: $417,977

- 1-year price change: +$21,402 (+5.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,710 (+58.8%)

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Metter

- Typical home value: $181,394

- 1-year price change: +$21,797 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,620 (+83.6%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Pine Mountain Valley

- Typical home value: $236,467

- 1-year price change: +$21,895 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,755 (+69.3%)

- Metro area: Columbus, GA-AL

Stacker

#25. Clermont

- Typical home value: $403,815

- 1-year price change: +$22,037 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$174,089 (+75.8%)

- Metro area: Gainesville, GA

Stacker

#24. Odum

- Typical home value: $236,269

- 1-year price change: +$22,062 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,327 (+50.5%)

- Metro area: Jesup, GA

Stacker

#23. Greensboro

- Typical home value: $681,414

- 1-year price change: +$22,190 (+3.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,409 (+60.0%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#22. Watkinsville

- Typical home value: $492,434

- 1-year price change: +$22,680 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,328 (+55.3%)

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

Stacker

#21. Dunwoody

- Typical home value: $646,867

- 1-year price change: +$22,870 (+3.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,464 (+43.9%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stacker

#20. Pembroke

- Typical home value: $255,214

- 1-year price change: +$22,961 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,731 (+94.1%)

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

Stacker

#19. Clyo

- Typical home value: $290,488

- 1-year price change: +$23,478 (+8.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,460 (+77.1%)

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

Stacker

#18. Roswell

- Typical home value: $633,492

- 1-year price change: +$23,696 (+3.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$229,494 (+56.8%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stacker

#17. Johns Creek

- Typical home value: $673,073

- 1-year price change: +$23,755 (+3.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$252,447 (+60.0%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stacker

#16. North High Shoals

- Typical home value: $489,229

- 1-year price change: +$24,058 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,777 (+54.6%)

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

Stacker

#15. Peachtree Corners

- Typical home value: $544,412

- 1-year price change: +$24,633 (+4.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$200,654 (+58.4%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stacker

#14. Brooklet

- Typical home value: $303,179

- 1-year price change: +$24,659 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,501 (+83.0%)

- Metro area: Statesboro, GA

Stacker

#13. Talmo

- Typical home value: $322,598

- 1-year price change: +$25,033 (+8.4%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Jefferson, GA

Stacker

#12. Lakemont

- Typical home value: $484,355

- 1-year price change: +$25,983 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$196,855 (+68.5%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#11. Suwanee

- Typical home value: $605,005

- 1-year price change: +$26,857 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$247,526 (+69.2%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stacker

#10. Lookout Mountain

- Typical home value: $418,173

- 1-year price change: +$27,159 (+6.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,135 (+57.2%)

- Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

Stacker

#9. Industrial

- Typical home value: $297,960

- 1-year price change: +$27,907 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,274 (+86.6%)

- Metro area: Calhoun, GA

Stacker

#8. Isle of Hope

- Typical home value: $568,306

- 1-year price change: +$27,967 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$216,270 (+61.4%)

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

Stacker

#7. Skidaway Island

- Typical home value: $879,661

- 1-year price change: +$30,060 (+3.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$399,630 (+83.3%)

- Metro area: Savannah, GA

Stacker

#6. Bishop

- Typical home value: $612,990

- 1-year price change: +$31,647 (+5.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$223,741 (+57.5%)

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County, GA

Stacker

#5. Saint Simons Island

- Typical home value: $671,599

- 1-year price change: +$31,937 (+5.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$257,306 (+62.1%)

- Metro area: Brunswick, GA

Stacker

#4. Milton

- Typical home value: $884,052

- 1-year price change: +$39,063 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$355,686 (+67.3%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stacker

#3. White Plains

- Typical home value: $513,184

- 1-year price change: +$39,779 (+8.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,087 (+60.8%)

- Metro area: Milledgeville, GA

Stacker

#2. Berkeley Lake

- Typical home value: $758,682

- 1-year price change: +$50,083 (+7.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$293,706 (+63.2%)

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Stacker

#1. Sea Island

- Typical home value: $4,600,853

- 1-year price change: +$222,931 (+5.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$2,307,791 (+100.6%)

- Metro area: Brunswick, GA

