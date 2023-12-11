Ciara welcomes baby, daughter Amora, with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara is now a mother of four.

The singer took to Instagram Monday, December 11, to announce the birth of Amora Princess Wilson, her daughter with NFL star Russell Wilson.

"We Love You so much!" she captioned her post, revealing the newborn weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

She announced her pregnancy in August by sharing a sweet video of her dancing to her recent duet with Chris Brown, "How We Roll."

The "Get Up" singer and Wilson are already parents to three other children: 6-year-old daughter Sienna, 3-year-old son Win and 9-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara's baby bump was on full display just a few days before giving birth. For the premiere The Color Purple, she decorated her bare belly with pieces of gold leaf to go along with the all-white ensemble from George Hobeika.

When it comes to parenting, Ciara has described the journey as a learning curve.

"Your children challenge you, and you challenge them back. If we can be consistent and persistent, and always put a touch of love in there, it all works itself out," she said in a 2021 episode of Coach Conversations. "We also have to give grace to ourselves in the process — it's not going to be perfect."

