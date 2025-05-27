Ciara thanks fans for 'unwavering support over the years'

Ciara's upcoming album will be filled with energy, love and gratitude, she teases in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We are giving energy, we are giving love. We are giving gratitude. I want to thank my fans for their unwavering support over the years," she says. "I technically turned 21 years in album years, because my first album, Goodies, came out 21 years ago and now I'm doing it independently, which is not easy."

She continues, "It is not for the weak, but it's such an incredible journey and I just want to say thank you to my fans.”

Cici will arrive on July 11. Following "five years of labor and love," Ciara says, "It's time to get this whole baby out so I'm excited."

When asked how she responds to people, including Megan Thee Stallion, who support and use her samples, she says, "It's such a blessing when the new generation lifts you up and supports you and gets excited about your music as if it's all new. It's such an honor. It's so sweet. I feel so honored and loved and it's a good feeling."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.