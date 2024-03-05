Ciara supports Russell Wilson after he's cut from the Broncos: "One of One!"

Ciara is standing by her man.

After her husband, Russell Wilson, was cut from the Denver Broncos, he posted a heartfelt message thanking "Broncos Country" for its support, noting, "Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community."

He added, "This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime."

He ended his message by sharing, "Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next.”

Ciara jumped into the comments to show her support for the NFL quarterback, writing, "One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you."

Dwyane Wade also commented, "You sir are a PROFESSIONAL." Other celebrities offering their support included Kelly Rowland and Lala Anthony.

The Broncos had signed Wilson to a five-year deal worth nearly $243 million, but announced they were releasing him after just two seasons.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.