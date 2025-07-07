Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate nine years of marriage

Ciara's relationship prayer has led to nine years of marriage with husband Russell Wilson. In celebration of their wedding anniversary Sunday, she shared a photo and video montage of their moments together over the years.

"9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday!" Ciara wrote in the caption. "Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place! There is absolutely nothing I wouldn't do for you! I'm so excited to keep loving you more each day!"

Wilson also expressed his love for Ciara through words and various clips of them from throughout the years.

"From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way," Russell wrote. "Every day since has been a reflection of His grace — full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for."

"Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain," he added. "Here’s to the journey we’ve walked … and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly."

Ciara and Russell met in March 2015 and married in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. They share son Win Wilson and daughters Sienna Wilson and Amora Wilson.

Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with ex-boyfriend Future.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.