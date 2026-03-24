Ciara, Russell Wilson attend gala with kids: 'We want them to be inspired in rooms like this'

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson attended the Fashion Scholarship Fund gala Monday with daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and son Future Zahir Wilburn. In an interview with USA Today, Ciara explained why she decided to bring them along.

“Clearly, they have a lot of energy, but it makes us so happy that they can see us in moments like this, you know, because they are the future," she said.

“We want them to be inspired in rooms like this, and see mommy and dad do what they do ... they’re also going to go back to doing homework in a second," she continued. "We’re staying focused around here.”

Ciara and Russell were honored at the gala for their contributions to fashion and philanthropy, as well as their commitment to being inspirations to the youth. While accepting the honor, according to Vogue, Ciara encouraged students to continue despite experiencing setbacks, which she described as "your beauty marks in the making." Russell added, "I think it first starts with showing people that your language matters and what you say to yourself and what you say to others matters." They also talked about their Why Not You Foundation and the opportunities that it creates.

Law Roach and Stefan Larsson were also honored at the event, while Travis Scott, who supports FSF through The Cactus Jack Design Ethos Scholarship Program, made a surprise appearance.

"Keep pushing the limits. Always put yourself out there," he said, according to Vogue. "Even if you don't trust your ideas, just go with your gut and you'll figure it out."

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