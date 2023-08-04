Ciara and Chris Brown show off their dance moves in "How We Roll"

Ciara and Chris Brown join forces to deliver a hype new song and video, "How We Roll."

The visual sees the duo competing for the best party of the night, only for them to later link up in the ultimate dance battle against one another.

It's the latest collaboration from the singers who are both known for their dancing abilities. In 2009, they teamed up on CiCi's "Turntables" and a year earlier, stunned the audience with a steamy performance of Chris' "Take You Down" at the 2008 BET Awards.

Prior to its release, the song was met with backlash by fans who questioned Ciara's decision to support Chris Brown, citing his 2009 domestic violence dispute with ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Per Buzzfeed, CiCi told MTV News that with "How We Roll," she's just sticking to the music.

"I wanted to focus on the music and leave it at that," she said. "Because it's a record that I've had for a while, I love the way it sounds and it's one of my most favorite records on the album.

Ciara and Chris Brown's new video for "How We Roll" is available on Ciara's official YouTube channel.

